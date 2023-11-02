Have enough experience, vision to take J&K out of quagmire: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Nov 1: Former J&K Chief Minister and DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that he has enough experience and vision to take Jammu and Kashmir out of quagmire.

Addressing a public gathering at Udhyanpur in Doda today Azad said that he was committed for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that his vision and experience is enough to take Jammu and Kashmir out of quagmire and he is hopeful of receiving overwhelming support from the people in this endeavour.

Former Chief Minister said that his objective was to work for the welfare of people of this state and is least bothered of the allegations levelled by his opponents. He said his mission is to fight poverty, create employment opportunities for youth and build infrastructure to ensure no one suffers for want of health care and educational facilities.

“Our opponents are focussed on issues that can benefit no one since they lack vision,” he said adding that with his vast experience he can deliver in better way for the over all development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad said he has been the staunch opponent of BJP unlike so many others who speak dual languages for their vested interests. “Our motive and aim is to build Jammu and Kashmir as a welfare state where everyone lives peacefully and happily.

DPAP chairman asked his workers to ensure corner meetings are held and the agenda of party is discussed which has pro people and welfare policies for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad said, there is acute shortage of power, water and other basic facilities in these rural areas also shortage of teachers in school, doctors in hospitals and bad road condition. He appealed LG’s administration to intervene and resolve these issues.

Prominent among others who attended the public meeting included GM Saroori vice chairman, Abdul Majeed Wani- general secretary, Anita Thakur- general secretary, PR.Manhas Zonal president, Asif Gattu Distt president, Prabha Salathia- Mahila wing president, Sunita Arora-spokesperson, Javid Azad—Zonal vice president, Arif Najar, , Pritam Kotwal and Sheikh Zaffarullah.