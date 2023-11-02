CS launches virtual tour application, competitions to create awareness against corruption

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the virtual tour application developed by J&K e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) that would enable officers to visit remote areas to take stock of the public grievances and developmental activities without necessity of physical visits.

The virtual tour project introduces a mobile app for remote site inspections by combining the features of video conferencing with location-based virtual interaction. It is transformational in the sense that it enables the officers to have real assessment of all the developmental activities besides holding interaction with public with automated records.

The application offers a simple procedure to visit remote areas without having to leave the office premises. Officers can explore and inspect sites remotely in real-time and give necessary instructions directly to the field functionaries executing the projects on ground.

Moreover the application is AI based that converts recorded observations into text and provides summary of the same also as per the requirements of the user. The application has also been tailored for efficient site inspections, making it distinct from general video calling apps that do not support most of the requisite features desired from such applications.

In addition, Chief Secretary launched several competitions of the IT Department for the citizens of the UT to mark the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ on similar lines under the theme “Say No to corruption, commit to the nation”.

Regarding these competitions, Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri informed that these include contests in Essay/Poetry writing, Poster making and Slogan writing. All these competitions are open to public till 5th of November and carry exciting prizes for the winners. Interested persons can participate in the competitions by logging into the J&K Government web portal http://jk.mygov.in, she informed.

The cash prize for the first winner is Rs. 10,000 for all the competitions. Similarly the 2nd prize and 3rd prize winners will receive cash prize of Rs.8000 and Rs.5000 respectively in all the three competitions.

Dr Mehta appreciated the IT Department for coming up with these ideas that provides opportunities to the common citizens to participate in nation building and investing in its integration. He advised the Department to reach out to the youth especially those studying in higher classes in our educational institutions to create maximum awareness among them about the means of fighting corruption effectively since it is youth which gets most adversely impacted by corruption. Youth has a right to corruption free environment.

Chief Secretary appreciated very enthusiastic participation of people of J&K in events related to national unity.

He maintained that the participation of more than 11 lakh people in recently concluded UT Foundation Day celebrations is first of such example in the history of J&K. He observed that it is quite extraordinary to know that almost individuals from half of the households of the UT have participated in such events which in itself speaks volumes about how well people have embraced the positive changes in recent times.

Those who were present on the occasion included Commissioner Secretary, IT; CEO, JaKeGA; SIO besides other concerned officers of the IT Department.