Every region is repository of India’s unique ancient traditions: LG

Foundation Day of 8 States & 5 UTs observed in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 1: Jammu Kashmir Government hosted a grand cultural evening to celebrate the Foundation Day of Eight States and Five Union Territories at Srinagar, today.

Students, Security personnel and the people of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands were the special invitees.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of the States and UTs celebrating their Foundation Day.

He said, today’s event celebrated the nation’s unity in diversity and kindled the sense of togetherness.

“Every region is repository of India’s unique ancient traditions and they are working with determination for a glorious future of the country. This unique celebration represents timeless values of multi-lingual, multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic character of our nation,” the Lt Governor said.

He extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for igniting the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, which has removed the geographic distance, strengthened social and cultural connection.

This deep bond and harmonious co-existence is now seen as a role model for the entire world, he said.

Artists showcased the rich cultural heritage of the respective States and Union Territories through their spellbound performances.

Dr Mandeep Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sujit Kumar, DIG CKR Srinagar; Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary JKAACL; senior officials of Civil and Police Administration and Security Forces were present.