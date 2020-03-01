Will not stop till all refugees get citizenship under CAA, says Shah

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the Centre would not stop until all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the amended Citizenship Act and accused the opposition, including the Trinamool Congress, of misguiding refugees and minorities over the new law.

Not a single person will lose citizenship because of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), he said.

Addressing his first public rally in Kolkata after the 2019 general elections, Shah said, “The opposition is terrorising the minorities. I assure every person from the minority community that the CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won’t affect your citizenship.” (AGENCIES)