4 militant associates held in Budgam

SRINAGAR:Four militant associates were arrested from Budgam district, police said on Sunday, adding arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.
Acting on a tip-off, security forces arrested Muzamil Nabi, Umer Ajaz– both residents of Kanihama–Rouf Bhat and Ishfaq Bhat– residents of Kantebagh S K Pora, they said.
The four were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active militants operating in the areas of Magam Budgam in central Kashmir, police said. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Strengthening Power sector in J&K
Pre-paid system for hiring ponies
LG makes administration responsive
IAF’s aircraft takes off using bio-fuel
Monitoring PMDP projects
Pak remains on FATF ‘Grey List’