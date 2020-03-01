4 militant associates held in Budgam

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR:Four militant associates were arrested from Budgam district, police said on Sunday, adding arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces arrested Muzamil Nabi, Umer Ajaz– both residents of Kanihama–Rouf Bhat and Ishfaq Bhat– residents of Kantebagh S K Pora, they said.

The four were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active militants operating in the areas of Magam Budgam in central Kashmir, police said. (AGENCIES)

 

