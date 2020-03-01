DRDO chief calls for synergy in developing explosive detectors

PUNE: DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy on Sunday said that with the rising terror activities, detection of explosives has become the need of the hour, and called upon the scientific institutes, academia and security forces to focus on explosive detection in bulk and trace forms.

He was speaking at a national workshop on Explosive Detection at the High Energy Material Research Laboratory (HEMRL) here.

“There is no universal solution in the field of explosive detection as it is constantly evolving. There is a need for a synergetic approach towards developing latest explosive detectors by bringing scientific institutes, academia, security agencies, armed forces and police on one platform,” Reddy said. (AGENCIES)