I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India: Trump told supporters at rally

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said he would “never be excited about a crowd again” after his visit to India where he addressed a rally of over 1,00,000 people.

During his maiden visit to India on February 24-25, President Trump and First Lady Melania were given a rousing welcome in the presence of more than one lakh people at the Motera stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city.

Addressing a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, the US president recalled the mega ‘Namaste, Trump’ event at the Motera stadium and said, “In India, I hate to say this to you, they actually have 129,000-seat stadium. Did you see it? The place was packed, and they did better than most.” (AGENCIES)