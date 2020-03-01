Delhi violence: 254 FIRs registered, 903 people arrested or detained

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Sunday.
Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, they said.
According to police, they did not receive any PCR calls of rioting in the last four days.
The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, a senior police official said. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Strengthening Power sector in J&K
Pre-paid system for hiring ponies
LG makes administration responsive
IAF’s aircraft takes off using bio-fuel
Monitoring PMDP projects
Pak remains on FATF ‘Grey List’