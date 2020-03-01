Two Lashkar militants arrested in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were arrested in Srinagar and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

They have been identified as Vakeel Ahmed Bhat alias Abu Zarrar and Omar Ismail Das, both residents of Bijbehara, area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

On a credible input, security forces intercepted a car on Barzulla-Chanapora road on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

He said while checking the vehicle, officers recovered arms and ammunition from the two persons.

According to police records, the two are active militants affiliated with proscribed outfit LeT, the spokesman said, adding, both have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. (AGENCIES)