Will expose corruption by politicians before people: Guv

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 22: Governor Satya Pal Malik today went ahead with his sensational charges of corruption against Kashmir based politicians assuring that he will expose corrupt people before leaving even as he declared that some of the politicians, a reference towards National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, are behaving like `Sultans’ (King) and treating Jammu and Kashmir as their “personal estate”.

In an interview to a news agency in Srinagar, Malik took exception to last night’s tweets of Omar Abdullah questioning his reputation in New Delhi saying he was the Governor here because of his reputation in New Delhi as well as Jammu and Kashmir and advised Omar to go and check his reputation with public and on the streets of Kashmir.

“Na Mere Pass Dada-Baap Ka Naam Hai, Na Rupaiya Hai Tumhari Tarah. Dedh Kamre Ke Makaan Se Yahan Aaya Hoon. Main Aapko Guara-ntee Karta Hoon Ki Inka Jo Bhrashtachaar Hai Usko Sabko Dikha Kar Jaaunga (Neither I have name of grandfather nor father with me not money like him. I’ve come here from one and a half room house. But I guarantee you that I will expose their corruption before leaving),” the Governor said without naming Omar Abdullah but the reference to him (Omar) was quite obvious.

Responding to Omar’s tweet that the Governor should find about his own reputation in Delhi these days, Malik hit back and said: “Yahan Dekho Meri Reputation, Public Se Pucho, Meri Bhi Puchho Aur Inki Bhi Puchho. Main Dilli Mein Apni Reputation Ki Wajah Se Yahan Hoon Aur Aap Apni Reputation Ki Wajah Se Wahan Ho Jahan Ho (Look at my reputation here. Ask people about my and your reputation. I’ve come here because of my reputation in Delhi and you are where you are),” Malik said.

He said he doesn’t do anything in New Delhi. “Ask about my reputation to the people of Kashmir…on the streets of Kashmir as I work here. I’m in politics for last 50 years because of my reputation. Also ask about his reputation. He shouldn’t have made such a statement,” he added, referring to Omar’s tweet.

Reiterating his charge of corruption against the politicians of Kashmir, Malik said some people have resorted to such loot in Jammu and Kashmir that hasn’t been witnessed in any State in the Indian history and still they are behaving like ‘Sultans’ (King).

“They have spoiled Kashmir. They still treat it as their personal estate but those days are gone now. They should understand it clearly,” he asserted.

Referring to Omar’s tweets written yesterday after the Governor targeted some of the Kashmir politicians and bureaucrats for looting the State, Malik said Omar behaves like a “political juvenile”.

“He (Omar) tweets on everything. But look at the reaction and comments on his tweets. Ninety percent people don’t agree with him,” he said.

Malik expressed regret over his remark that militants should stop killing innocent people and target the corrupt, saying it was made in a “fit of anger and frustration”.

He said he should not have made the comment as Constitutional head of the State but it did reflect his feelings and he will say the same thing when he is not Governor.

“It was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption here. Wherever I dig, I find their corruption. I should not have made such comments as I am the Constitutional head but what I said is my feeling on the issue. Once I am not the Governor, I will still say the same thing. I am ready to face the consequences for it,” Malik said.

On Sunday, Malik stoked controversy during his address at a function at Kargil in Ladakh region.

“These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people; they are killing PSOs (Personal Security Officers) and SPOs (Special Police Officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?” Malik had asked.

PTI adds:

Malik asserted that many politicians and bureaucrats are neck deep in corruption and he had ordered an investigation in which two or three former ministers are being probed.

My “blood boils” at the levels of corruption in the State, Malik said from Nubra in Ladakh region.

“Today, I am the Governor of the State and tomorrow I may be an ordinary citizen of this country. My views will not change. I can express my opinion as an individual about the level of malpractice in this state,” Malik, who is touring Kargil and Leh, added.

The Governor said the Crime Branch and the Anti-Corruption Branch are investigating two or three former ministers.

“If they are found guilty, I will ensure that they are not spared. I will not see what party they belong to.

“I may not have adequate powers according to the State laws but I will not hesitate to seek special powers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will go to every extent to make this a corruption free State,” he said.