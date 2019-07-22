CS reviews implementation of Land Records Modernization Programme

* Village Maps to be available online from August 1

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 22: Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today reviewed the progress of the ongoing Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) in the State and set clear timelines for completion of the works taken up under its Phase-1.

Chief Secretary directed that updation of Jamabandies (Quadrennial Record of Rights) in district Srinagar and Jammu should be completed by 31st July, 2019 and Village Mussavis (Maps) made available online to all from 1st August, 2019.

He directed that scanning of all 6.2 crore Revenue documents should be completed by 30th September, 2019 and their quality check completed by 30th November, 2019.

Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Financial Commissioner, Finance, Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Secretary, IT, Secretary, Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, Commissioner, Survey & Land Records, J&K, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, other senior officers and representatives of vendor M/S Ramtech Software Solutions Pvt Ltd were present in the meeting.

Earlier, giving details of the progress achieved under phase-1, Financial Commissioner, Revenue said that out of the 6.20 crore Revenue documents to be scanned, 4.14 crore have been scanned so far. Out of these, 2.32 crore Revenue documents have also undergone Quality Check.

He said against 50,965 Old Revenue Map/ Mussavis, 48000 Mussavis have been scanned and 27000 quality checked. He said digitization of 1263 Revenue Maps of Jammu district and 438 of Srinagar district have been completed against the target of 1450 and 520 respectively. Also, the monumentation/installation of all 3895 Ground Control Points (GCPs) and their verification on ground has been completed. Further, 239 Jamabandies (Quadrennial Record of Rights) have been updated in district Jammu and 58 in district Srinagar against a target of 915 and 137 Jamabandies respectively.

Chief Secretary directed re-distribution of the scanners as per the work load remaining to ensure that districts lagging behind in scanning of Revenue documents can catch-up and the entire process completed across the state by September, 30th, 2019.

DILRMP is an integrated programme aimed at modernizing land records to minimize the scope of land/property disputes and enhance transparency in land records maintenance system. It is 100% centrally funded with main components including computerization of all land records, mutations, digitization of maps and integration of textual and spatial data.

Phase- 1 of DILRMP involves scanning of about 6.20 crore Revenue documents across the state and their quality check, monumentation / installation of 3895 Ground Control Points (GCPs) across the state and their geo-referencing. Besides, the project also envisages computerization of registration process through Sub Registrar Offices (SROs) and setting up of 217 Modern Record Rooms/ Land Records Management Centers.

Phase- 1 also includes survey and re-surveys using High Resolution Satellite Imagery, Ground Truthing by ETS and Differential Global Positioning System (GPS) of district Srinagar and District Jammu. In the 2nd phase 10 more districts and in the 3rd and final phase starting from April 2020, the remaining 10 Districts will be covered. The entire process in the State has been targeted to be completed by 31st March, 2022.