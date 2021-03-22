Will continue peaceful fight for restoration of rights of people of J&K: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said we will continue peaceful fight for restoration of rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the Provincial review meeting of the Party’s Parent, Youth National Conference (NC), women’s wing, and segment in charges here at party head quarter, he said the idea of struggle for restoration of rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to guide party’s steps in the future as well.

“We will fight politically, legally and most importantly peacefully keeping up with the founding principles of our party, which throughout the breadth of its being has not let violence, prejudice overwhelm it,” said the NC vice president Omar.

He said enemies of Jammu and Kashmir didn’t leave any chance to weaken N C since it has been guarding the culture, identity and distinctive political character of Jammu and Kashmir zealously. “Party is determined to fight for the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to strive for strengthening bonds of brotherhood among people and bringing about overall development in the region,” he added.

He said the party will have to take a leap to rise up to the expectations of people to give voice to their aspirations and work for their development needs. He impressed upon them to strengthen the party at grass root levels at all levels ranging from block Halqa level to provincial level. Besides party matters, the vice president took a detailed review of the ongoing membership process across Kashmir province and the reorganization of party’s youth wing.

Welcoming restoration of ceasefire pact on Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) between India and Pakistan he said the measures will prove more beneficial to the people of Jammu and Kashmir than to anybody else.

He said the measure should act as a stepping stone for greater interaction between the two neighboring countries for the resolution of all impending issues between them.

On the recent District Development Council (DDC) election results he said, “People across Jammu and Kashmir gave their stamp of approval by giving NC a thumping mandate. The results were a clear cut answer to those who prior to elections were making sweeping judgments on our party’s relevance.”