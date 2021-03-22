Jammu and Kashmir reports132 new positive cases, 125362 recovered so far

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday informed that 132 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (28 from Jammu division and 104 from Kashmir division), have been reported thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 128679.

Moreover, 86 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 17 from Jammu Division and 69 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 128679 positive cases, 1981 are Active Positive, 125362 have recovered and 1981 have died; 732 in Jammu division and 1249 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5773118 test results available, 5644439 samples have been tested as negative till March 22.

Till date 1439982 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 28965 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1336 in isolation and 123644in home surveillance.

Besides, 1284056 persons have completed their surveillance period.