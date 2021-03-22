Minor reshuffle in health deptt, Dr Mushtaq Rather is new Dir Health Kmr

SRINAGAR: The Health and Medical Education department on Monday ordered transfers and positing of five senior officers while Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather has been appointed as new Director Health Services Kashmir.

An order issued by financial commissioner health and medical education department Atal Dulloo under number 226-JK(HME) of 2021, dated 22-03-2021. Dr. Samir Mattoo, Director, Health Services, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Project Director, AIDS Control Society, J&K.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Project Director, AIDS Control Society, J&K, is transferred and posted as Director, Health Services, Kashmir and Dr. Shahid Hussain, Medical Officer, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty in the Health and Medical Education Department, is transferred and posted as Extended Program Immunization Officer, Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, J&K, the order further reads.

Dr. Qazi Haroon, Medical Officer, presently working in the Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, &K, is transferred and posted as Project Manager, National Health Mission, J&K and Dr. Naheed Anjum Malik, Dental Surgeon, CHC Hajin, presently working in the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, is relieved for attending to duties at her original place of posting viz. CHC Hajin, it further added.