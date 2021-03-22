World Water Day: Live streaming of PM’s speech organized at SKICC

Advisor Bhatnagar urges preservation, judicious utilization of Water resources, environment

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar urged for the preservation and Judicious utilization of J&K’s water resources on the occasion of World Water Day Celebrated at SKICC Srinagar where Prime Minister’s speech was live streamed.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Aijaz Asad, SMC Mayor, Junaid Mattu, Commissioner SMC, Athar Amir, officers of Jal Shakhti department, DDC members, Sarpanchs, Panchs, Students and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar said that Jammu and Kashmir has vast water resources which needs to be preserved and saved from exploitation. He said over exploitation of water resources will lead to environmental imbalance.

While mentioning the UN’s theme, ‘Valuing of Water’ for this year, the Advisor maintained that valuing water is beyond pricing and we need to save every drop of water for future generations.

He added that it is our collective responsibility to protect all the natural resources, be it water resources, forests, mineral resources or environment.

The Advisor remarked that senseless exploitation of water and other resources will adversely impact our future generations.

He stated that under Jal Shakti Abhiyan all the schools and anganwadi centers shall be covered and connected with tap water on priority.

Advisor Bhatnagar said that water samities will have an important role to check the implementation and operationalization of works besides checking the quality of the water being provided to people.

Advisor called upon the youth and students to create awareness among the people regarding saving water. He asked them to become leaders, motivators guardians to play their role in preservation of water bodies.

Advisor Bhatnagar during his address also called for capacity building and skill enhancement of the staff of Jal Shakti department.

Other speakers who spoke on the occasion stressed on the need for saving water and harvesting the rainwater to avoid water crisis.

On the occasion different cultural programmes on the theme were performed besides theme based Skit was presented to send a strong and emotional message for saving water.

Moreover, students were given awards and mementoes for their paintings during the event.

Xen PHE Division Ganderbal, JE PHE Division Chadoora and other officers were also felicitated on the occasion.