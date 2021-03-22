Giving more power to Delhi LG is disempowering popular vote, Mehbooba

SRINAGAR: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday evening said that giving more powers to centre over Delhi by passing a Bill by the Lok Sabha (LS) was not just disempowering a political rival or federal structure but disempowering of popular vote.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president said worse had happened in Jammu and Kashmir where people were not only stripped of their powers but also their identity. The collective humiliation continues, she said.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter the Vice chairpersons of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Mehbooba said “This isn’t just disempowering a political rival or the federal structure but disempowerment of popular vote. Worse happened in J&K where people were not only stripped of their powers but also their identity. The collective humiliation continues”.

She was reacting to reports that LS clears Bill giving more powers to centre over Delhi. (AGENCY)