Will Act Tough Against Those Promoting Anti National, Terror Narrative On Social Media: IGP Kashmir V K Birdi

Bandipora, Dec 9: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi on Saturday said that the police will adopt stringent measures and act tough against those engaged in propagating a terror narrative and disturbing the peace on social media platforms.

After having chaired a security review meeting in Bandipora to evaluate and enhance security measures, the IGP, while addressing media personnel, stated that he was visiting every district to review professional readiness, covering overall work, including anti-terror operations and the crime front.

“Through the media, I want to convey that district magistrates have recently issued orders regarding the misuse of social media. Anyone found promoting anti-national or terrorist narratives, intentionally or unintentionally disrupting peace and public order on social media, will face stringent police action,” he said.

“Parents should advise their children to avoid the misuse of social media. If someone persists in such actions, we will take tough measures to maintain a peaceful environment in the valley and curb rumors in society,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police in a statement said that the security meeting attended by DIG NKR Baramulla Vivek Gupta, SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma, Addl. SP Bandipora Sandeep Bhat and other officers of the district.

IGP Kashmir while chairing the meeting stressed upon strengthening collaboration between different law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations besides, exploring innovative technologies to augment existing security infrastructure and response capabilities.

He stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence along with technical inputs to flush out the inimical elements besides exhorted upon to take stringent action against any person or organization supporting anti-national activities.

He also stressed upon the officers to keep a hawk’s eye on the situation and identify the people with nefarious designs who are hell bent to disturb the atmosphere of peace & tranquillity, he said.

Highlighting the approach to combat the drug menace, VK Birdi said that law enforcement agencies are committed to intensifying operations and adopting advanced techniques to dismantle drug networks.

IGP Kashmir directed for finalization of the pending cases/public complaints to give relief to the general public and directed for speedy disposal of cases assigned to them for conducting the investigation, he said.

The IGP reiterated the significance of community participation in maintaining vigilance and urged citizens to remain vigilant while assuring them of continued efforts to enhance security measures. He briefed the officers to ensure the highest standards of public safety and urged them to work impartially and take stern action against any violation of the law. (KNO)