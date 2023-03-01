Widespread Light To Moderate Rain, Snow Likely In J&K Today: MeT

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Mar 1: The weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that widespread light to moderate rain or snow is likely to happen.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/snow is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” a Meteorological (MeT) department official said.

Srinagar had 6.4, Pahalgam 0.6 and Gulmarg minus 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 8.6, Kargil minus 3.6 and Leh minus 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.2, Katra 12.5, Batote 6.8, Banihal 5.6 and Bhaderwah also 5.6 as the minimum temperature.