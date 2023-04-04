Widespread Light Rain Triggered Wintry Conditions In Kashmir

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 4: Kashmir valley and isolated places of Jammu region were lashed by Widespread light Rain for the second consecutive day on Tuesday disrupting normal life and triggering wintry condition all across.

The Meteorological department predicts that intermittent Rain and thunderstorm is likely to continue at most places of Kashmir valley and at isolated places of Jammu today.

It predicted brief spell of Rain at scattered places of J&K towards late afternoon and evening during the next 24 hours. The weather is likely to remain dry from April 7 to 12.

Srinagar and its adjoining areas experienced widespread light rainfall resulting in drop in temperature that triggered wintry conditions forcing people and tourists to wear warm clothes.

Srinagar experienced 5.2mm of rainfall, Qazigund 4.8mm, Pahalgam 6.5mm, Kupwara 19.5 mm, Kokernag 5.0mm and Gulmarg 10.8mm during the past 24hours till 0830 hours today.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.9 degree Celsius on Tuesday against 7.9 degree Celsius on Monday. It was, however, 0.5 degree Celsius above normal during this period of the season. The maximum temperature was also recorded at 3.7 degree Celsius below normal against 17.7 degree Celsius.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of 6.4 degree Celsius against 5.8 degree Celsius and it was 1.3 degree Celsius above normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 3.2 degree Celsius against 3.0 degree Celsius the previous night. It was 1.5 degree Celsius above normal for the tourist hot spot.

Kokernag experienced a low of 5.4 degree Celsius against 5.2 degree Celsius and it was 0.3 degree Celsius above normal for the picnic spot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir settled at minus 0.5 degree Celsius for the second consecutive day on Tuesday against 0.6 degree Celsius a day ago. It was 0.3 degree Celsius above normal for the famous ski resort.

Kupwara had a low of 4.4 degree Celsius against the 7.2 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 0.8 degree Celsius below normal for the frontier Kashmir district, the MeT office said.