White Knight Corps holds security review meeting

JAMMU, August 2: The White Knight Corps on Monday organised a security review meeting at Nagrota here in the city outskirts.

The GOC White knight Corps Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, chaired a meeting to review the intelligence and security situation in Jammu region.

“The meeting sought to achieve enhanced coordination between security, administration and intelligence agencies,” said the defence spokesman.

He said that top officials of Indian Army, Civil Administration and Paramilitary Forces and Intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

While chairing the meeting, the spokesman said that the GOC appreciated the synergy of effort achieved by the Indian Army, Security Forces and Civil Administration.

He expressed confidence and satisfaction over efforts in negating multifarious threats (Agencies)