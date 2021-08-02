ACB produced chargesheet against ex-executive engineer, 8 others in Kupwara

BARAMULLA, August 2: Anti Corruption Bureau produced charge sheet in Anti Corruption Court Baramulla in case FIR No. 04/2017 of PS VOK (now ACB) against Mohammad Sultan Sheikh (then Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara) & office staff namely Abdul Gani Bhat (then Head Draftsman), Mohammad Anwar Untoo (then Draftsman), Mohammad Maqbool Dar (then Draftsman), Noor Mohammad Ganie (then Camp Clerk), Ghulam Rasool Dar (then Store Keeper) and Contractors Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Yousuf Mir & Shabir Ahmad Mir.

Investigation of the case has established that Mohammad Sultan Sheikh (then Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara) & office staff namely Noor Mohammad Ganie (then Camp Clerk), Mohammad Maqbool Dar (then Draftsman) and Ghulam Rasool Dar (then Store Keeper) in league with the Contractor Mohammad Yaseen purchased Crate Mesh from the Contractor without tendering on manipulated dasti quotations on highly exorbitant rates. It caused loss of Rs 3,30,752/- to the State Exchequer.

Investigation has further revealed that same Executive Engineer Mohammad Sultan Sheikh and office staff namely Abdul Gani Bhat (then Head Draftsman), Mohammad Anwar Untoo (then Draftsman) and Noor Mohammad Ganie (then Camp Clerk) in league with Contractors Mohammad Yousuf Mir & Shabir Ahmad Mir R/o Regipora Kupwara have procured Sign Boards from accused contractors on manipulated dasti quotations on highly exorbitant rates and thereby caused loss of Rs 1,41,360/- to the State Exchequer. By doing so, accused public servants have abused their official positions to confer pecuniary advantage to the accused Contractors with corresponding loss to the State Exchequer. This constitutes an offence of criminal misconduct u/s 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy u/s 120-B RPC.

After obtaining prosecution sanction from Government chargesheet was produced before Anti Corruption Court Baramulla. Court has fixed next date of hearing on 03.09.2021.