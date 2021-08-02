J&K Education Department Asks Vaccinated Staff To Attend Office

JAMMU, August 2: The Government’s School Education Department on Monday ordered all vaccinated staff to attend office in Jammu and Kashmir.

The order has been issued by B K Singh, Principal Secretary to Government School Education Deportment, following a detailed review on overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 across J&K by the administration.

“There is significant improvement in situation and need of further improvement in the interest of public health especially for students,” reads the order.

While all schools including coaching centre(s) shall continue to remain closed for onsite or in-person teaching till further orders, all vaccinated staff shall attend Office, reads the order.

“Digital Education Programme(s) “e-Vidalaya/e-Gash” & (e-rcsources) of Ministry of Education, Gol, “anytime anywhere learning” in addition to Tele & Radio classes shall continue. A detailed survey report on impact of these classes shall be submitted weekly,” the order reads, adding, “Community classes shall be taken regularly by academic staff including teachers as per prescribed guidelines in all feasible areas including Jammu and Kashmir Division.”

The government has ordered that planting of plants by students and teachers wherever possible should be promoted.

The government has also ordered daily reporting of academic work including community classes and Homework for Online Classes by Director(s) of School Education regularly. (Agencies)