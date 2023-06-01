White Knight Corps celebrates Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: White Knight Corps commemorated its 51st Raising Day in Nagrota area of Jammu today.

Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, GOC, White Knight Corps, complimented all ranks for the high standards achieved while discharging operational as well as administrative tasks.

GOC paid floral tribute to the brave hearts at ‘Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal’ through the traditional wreath laying ceremony.

The White Knight Corps was raised on June 01, 1972 as part of Northern Command. Lt Gen JFR Jacob, was the first GOC. The Corps has a rich history and a saga of valour and bravery in all wars starting from 1947-48 to 1971.

The Corps has performed commendably in all operations including counter insurgency operations till date.

Today, on the 51st Raising Day, the White Knight Corps continues in its pursuit for professional excellence with renewed vigour and perseverance.

GOC exhorted all ranks to continue discharging the assigned tasks with utmost professionalism and dedication. He remembered and paid tributes to the gallant heroes of the past and thanked the ESM fraternity and `Veer Naris’ for their contributions.