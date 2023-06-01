2 Punjab based peddlers nabbed with 22 kg heroin worth crores

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 1: The police busted an inter-state gang of narcotics peddling in Sunderbani area of Nowshera, in Rajouri district and recovered over 22 kgs of heroin worth crores in the international market.

SSP Rajouri, Amritpal Singh while addressing a press conference along with Vivek Shekhar, ASP Rajouri, Mohd Rafi Giri ASP Nowshera here today said that in a major success, the Police team from Sunderbani arrested two Punjab based peddlers and busted an inter-state narcotics peddling racket, recovering around 22 kgs of heroin having very high monetary value in the international market.

He disclosed that the arrest has been made in Sunderbani area of Nowshera with investigation into forward and backward linkages of the narcotics peddlers.

SSP further said that a specific intelligence input was received by police that two suspects are in transit from Rajouri towards Jammu in a vehicle in late evening hours on Wednesday and acting swiftly over it, police teams were put on alert across the district and existing nakas were strengthened to intercept them while some mobile MCVPs were also established.

Singh said on Wednesday at around 09:30 PM, a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AB- 5470 was intercepted on Jammu- Rajouri- Poonch highway at police naka near ITI Sunderbani.

Two Punjab based persons were travelling in the car which was put to frisking during which a large quantity of heroin was recovered which was about 22 kilograms.

This huge consignment has been recovered from possession of these two persons who have been identified as Onkar Singh, son of Karam Singh, resident of village Talmandi Barth, District Gurdaspur Punjab and Shamsher Singh, son of Nirmal Singh, a resident of village Barthmal, Gurdaspur Punjab.

He disclosed that both the accused have been arrested and a case FIR No. 42/2023 U/Ss 8/21/22/25/27A/29/60 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Sunderbani in this connection.

“Further investigation into the matter is going on and all the forward and backward linkages are being traced with more arrests in the case are expected during the course of investigation,” the SSP added.

The SSP Rajouri termed this as a major success for police on anti- narcotics front stating that narco-terror aspect of this recovery is also being probed.

He disclosed that arrest of these two peddlers has been made by a police team headed by SHO Sunderbani Deepak Pathania, under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera Tusif Ahmed and Additional SP Nowshera Mohd Rafi Giri.