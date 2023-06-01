MP Jugal Kishore starts Maha Jansampark Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 1: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha Constituency, along with several other prominent leaders, visited villages Ghagwal, Sarora, and Gurha Salathia in Samba.

They held meetings with the public and senior leaders of Praja Parishad. During the visit, intellectuals, Padam Shree Awardees, and players were also facilitated.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma announced the launch of a nationwide program called Maha Jansampark Yatra from May 30 to June 30, in commemoration of the completion of 9 years of Modi’s Government.

As per a statement, the Maha Jansampark Yatra aims to meet senior party leaders, facilitate intellectuals, and promote Sampark se Smarthan. On June 1, the yatra began in Jammu Kashmir from the Samba Constituency.

Addressing a public gathering at Gurha Salathia, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He emphasized that the party’s workers prioritize the nation above all else. MP Jugal Kishore Sharma assured the inhabitants of Gurha Salathia that efforts would be made to sanction the construction of a road over bridge and a multipurpose shed near the village.

He allocated Rs 15 lakh from his Local Area Development (LAD) Funds for the construction of the community shed.

During his Sampark se Smarthan Yatra, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma also facilitated Padam Shree Awardee Mohan Singh Slathia and Praja Parishad Leader Kikkar Singh, among others.

The event was attended by Sarpanches, Yuva Morcha BJP members, and other dignitaries.