G20 meeting, enthusiasm of all sections of society reflects aspirations of people: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with senior officials of Police and Civil Administration of Kashmir Division and commended their efforts in the successful conduct of G20 meeting in Srinagar.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, ACS, Home Department; Dilbag Singh, DGP; RR Swain, Special DG CID; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and other senior officers were present.

Credit of successful conduct of G20 meeting must go to the team of officials, which worked hard on the ground. The entire Civil and Police administration had shown excellent coordination. The transformative work done by officials shows that J&K UT is now fully prepared to host international-level events, said the Lt Governor.

The G20 meeting has become a historic event for J&K and set a benchmark for us for smooth conduct of upcoming events like Shri Amarnathji Yatra. We must prepare a plan at district level to ensure the smooth conduct of all such events, the Lt Governor asked the officers.

The Lt Governor further directed the DCs to take stock of achievements, analyze the execution of projects, saturation of welfare schemes, progress under KCC, etc to have a complete overview of the benefits of development at grassroot level. He said Animal Husbandry, agriculture sector and saturation of schemes for farmers should be priority areas.

It is essential to conduct in-depth analysis of the progress achieved on both law & order and development fronts. DCs and SSPs can also play an important role in identifying industries best suitable in their respective districts, and what more can be done in other sectors like self-employment, agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors, the Lt Governor said.

“G20 meeting and enthusiasm of all sections of society reflects aspirations of the people. Collective effort is required to make J&K strong and prosperous. All officers, Civil and Police Department, must focus on fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of people,” the Lt Governor observed.

We must ensure exemplary punishment to those indulging in corruption and also wage a war against the menace of drug abuse. We should remain unwavering and determined on the path of peace, progress and prosperity for all, observed the Lt Governor.