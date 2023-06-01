Last 9 years provided ‘Suvidha, Suraksha, Samman’ to women: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

SUMBHAL (UP), June 1: Last 9 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided “Suvidha, Suraksha, Samman” to women. Thoughtfully planned schemes like Ujjwala for Gas connections, Swachhta for female toilets and Jal Jeevan for household tap water not only provided ease of living to women but also gave them a sense of self-confidence with self-esteem.

This was stated here by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh while addressing a congregation of Modi scheme beneficiaries, majority of whom comprised women

The Minister said, there has been a paradigm shift in Public Service Delivery and the implementation of Government schemes in the last 9 years.”Be it DBT, or provision of basic facilities like electricity, water, toilets to poor people, all these have brought a revolution at the grassroots level,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put Nari Shakti at the forefront of India’s development journey. Mission Shakti comprises two sub-schemes ‘Sambal’ and ‘Samarthya’ for the safety, security and empowerment of women. The impact of this approach has been evident in the outcomes, such as an improved sex ratio at birth which is now for the first time 1020 women per 1000 men, a rise in institutional deliveries, declining infant mortality, and a lower maternal mortality rate.

With a promise to remove drudgery from the daily life of Women, Dr Jitendra Singh said the increased usage of LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana has saved crores of women from chronic respiratory disorders through smoke-free kitchens. With the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, crores of women are now able to access toilets in their homes without any fear of safety or violation of dignity. Walking long distances to fetch water for daily consumption is becoming a thing of the past as households across the country are getting tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Over 27 crore sanitary pads have been sold at One Rupee at Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

He said women empowerment is contingent upon the economic empowerment of women. Programmes such as MUDRA Yojana in which 68% of loans have been extended to amounting to more than 27 crore women have enabled crores of women across the country to pursue micro-level entrepreneurship and become financially independent. 3.18 crore Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts have been created. To promote financial inclusion among women, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate was introduced as part of the Union Budget 2023-24, which is a small savings scheme exclusively for female investors.

Under PM Awas Yojana, women are being made owners of the family home thus becoming active participants in household decision-making. In the 9 years of the Modi government, women have grown from strength to strength. Their success can be seen in the significant increase in the numbers of female police personnel, in the laurels won by sportswomen for the country and in the enrolment of women in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths.