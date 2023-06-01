84 Bn CRPF celebrates 38th Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 1: The 38th Raising Day of the 84th Battalion of CRPF was held here today with the organization of various events.

As per a statement, the day began with a prayer at Sarv Dharam Prathna Sthal, followed by paying homage to the martyrs of the Unit. A new flag was hoisted and the Commandant received the Guard of honour.

The Battalion Commandant addressed the Unit personnel, extending his greetings and emphasizing the glorious service rendered by the Unit.

He encouraged everyone to emulate the ideals that would uphold the reputation of the Battalion, CRPF, and the Nation.

To contribute to a greener planet, 250 saplings were planted in and around the campus.

Additionally, a blood donation campaign was organized, where 16 officers and men voluntarily donated blood in collaboration with District Hospital Ramban.

A Raising Day Mela was also held, featuring food stalls serving diverse cuisines and entertaining games for Unit personnel and their families.

Physical endurance, weapon handling, and firing competitions were also organized.

The celebration concluded with a cultural evening performance by the Unit personnel, followed by the distribution of certificates and prizes to the blood donors and winners of various competitions.