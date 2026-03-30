When Will ‘Institutionalised Extremism’ Against Muslims Be Discussed: NC MP Ruhullah Mehdi In LS

New Delhi, Mar 30: Launching a stinging attack on the BJP, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Monday alleged that the ruling party wants to consign India to “right-wing extremism” and asked when will “institutionalised extremism” against Muslims and minorities be discussed in Parliament.

Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on ‘Efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism (LWE)’, Mehdi said the government wants to end left-wing extremism even as “right-wing extremism continues to rise”.

“You don’t want to free India from right-wing extremism, you want to consign India to right-wing extremism. Is extremism only connected with left-wing or Muslims. We want this country to be free of extremism — be it in the name of Muslims or in the name of Hindutva. We want peace, justice, rule of law and normalcy. We all have this dream but why is their bias in your dream, why is it agenda-driven,” the Srinagar MP said.

“As statistics show, one kind of extremism helps your political shop to prosper,” he said.

Mehdi said extremism rises from injustice and asked whether that injustice has been addressed.

“My father was killed due to one form of extremism. We will fight that extremism. But the injustice of society has to be finished,” he said.

“When will institutionalised extremism against Muslims and minorities be discussed. We are told that we are from outside, from Pakistan, there should be our economic boycott, a CM says there should be our economic boycott.

“We are told we will change demography; vigilantism has increased in name of cow protection, love jihad…victims are harassed institutionally. When will Hindutva extremism be discussed?” the MP from Jammu and Kashmir said.