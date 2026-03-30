GM Northern Railway Inspects Katra-Baramulla Line; Flags Deadlines, Safety Compliance

Jammu, Mar 30: With direct rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country on the anvil, General Manager, Northern Railway, Rajesh Kumar Pandey, inspected the Katra–Baramulla rail line and directed officials to complete pending works within timelines while ensuring strict safety compliance.

Accompanied by the Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu Vivek Kumar and other senior divisional officials, Pandey carried out an extensive inspection from Katra to Srinagar on Sunday and from Budgam to Baramulla on Monday, a Public Relations Inspector said in a statement here.

He said the GM took stock of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL) project to assess operational readiness.

Pandey primarily undertook a rigorous examination of the safety aspects of railway tracks, bridges, and tunnels, particularly in light of the region’s challenging geographical terrain.

During his inspection, he issued directives to all divisional officials to ensure the completion of all pending works within the stipulated timelines and to strictly adhere to safety standards in operations without any compromise.

“This inspection marks a significant step towards establishing direct rail connectivity between Kashmir Valley and the rest of India,” the statement said.

Presently, a train service including Vande Bharat express are operating from Katra in Jammu region to Srinagar since June last year following completion of the USBRL project and its inauguration by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement said the General Manager reviewed the railway stations located in the Kashmir including stations covered under the ‘Amrit Bharat Scheme,’ such as the Budgam Railway Station.

He also paid special attention to the passenger amenities available at these railway stations.

The General Manager also held detailed discussions with divisional officials regarding future railway projects.

He inspected the maintenance and operational protocols of iconic structures such as the Anji Khad Bridge and the Chenab Bridge in Reasi district.

He also inspected the Anantnag Goods Terminal, which serves as a pivotal hub for freight operations within the Valley, the statement said.

The General Manager reiterated that Northern Railway remains committed to providing efficient, safe, and superior rail services in this region. (Agencies)