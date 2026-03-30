CM Omar Abdullah Wants Opposition To Sweep Next Month’s State Polls

JAMMU, Mar 30: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he would want the opposition to win next month’s Assembly elections in four states and one Union territory, but added that the final decision rests with the people.

Assembly elections will be held in West Bengal (April 23 and April 29), Tamil Nadu (April 23), Assam (April 9), Kerala (April 9) and the UT of Puducherry (April 9). All results will be announced on May 4.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Abdullah said alliances are a common feature across the states and that the outcome of the elections will be clear on the counting day.

“Our BJP colleagues from Jammu and Kashmir are travelling to other states for campaigning, while we are sitting here. What should happen and what will happen – we will see,” the chief minister said when asked about the likely outcome of next month’s polls.

Stressing alliance politics, Abdullah said in Assam, the BJP is aligned with the Asom Gana Parishad, while in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, alliances between BJPAIADMK, DMK-Congress and Left groups shape the electoral landscape.

“We would want the opposition to win all five elections, including Puducherry, though the final decision rests wth the people,” the chief monster said.