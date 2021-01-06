WhatsApp updates terms of service, privacy policy for users

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp has updated its terms of service and privacy policy regarding how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant’s products.

Users have received in-app prompts informing them of the update in terms of use that take effect on February 8, 2021.

The message to users noted that the key updates include more information about WhatsApp’s service and how it processes user data; how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats; and how WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the company products.

The message added that users will need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp.

When contacted, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, “As we’ve previously talked as part of WhatsApp’s business vision in October 2020, in order to enable small businesses better, we are updating our terms of service and privacy policy as we work to make WhatsApp a great way to get answers or help from a business.”

The spokesperson said the updated terms of service and privacy policy include additional information on how the company handles user data. (AGENCIES)