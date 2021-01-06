Health Min warns people against fake Co-WIN apps, says Govt-approved app will be launched soon

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday cautioned people against downloading and sharing personal information on some apps named Co-WIN, “created by unscrupulous elements”, that sound similar to the upcoming official platform of the Government for carrying out the COVID-19 vaccination process.

“Some apps named ‘Co-WIN’ apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on Appstores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch,” the Union Health Ministry tweeted. (AGENCIES)