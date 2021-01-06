Cases of new UK mutant COVID strain go up to 73 in India

NEW DELHI: The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 73, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
These cases include the 58 which were announced by the ministry till Tuesday.
“The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 73,” the Ministry said. (AGENCIES)
