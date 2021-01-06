India, France to hold 7th Strategic Dialogue on Jan 7

NEW DELHI: India and France will hold their annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7 here.

The two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation while the French delegation will be led by Diplomatic Advisor to the French President Emmanuel Bonne.

Mr Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries.

The last edition of the Strategic Dialogue was held in February 2020 in Paris.