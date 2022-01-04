China mischievously ”renaming” Arunachal Pradesh , a state in India and different areas etc in it, should not be treated lightly even though it made no difference to our country as such but the mechanisations of that country and hostilities, in one or the other form, kept simmering against India need to be taken not any casually. We may brush it aside and even laugh it off but these are indications of establishing of that country’s hegemonies in the region and attempts in vain to cow down and keep under perpetual stress and scare this country. Claiming in the wilderness an area of 90000 square Kms of the territory of Arunachal Pradesh, China has been in vain resorting to flexing muscles in this way even objecting to Indian top leadership periodically visiting that inalienable part of the country. The best response to such diabolical moves is and should be to make the country a military and an economic giant in which efforts, there should be no let up or any sort of complacency. Agreed, China now ”tastes” India quite different from what it used to in the past , which is indicative of no compromise by this country of any sort whatsoever on the eastern Ladakh border where India has, not in the least, made any concessions , let alone adopt any soft attitude in its stand to defend our territory from an expansionist and usurper belligerent neighbour. We, therefore, rubbish and reject its Land Border Laws at least in the context of extending their ”applicability” towards even an inch of our state of Arunachal Pradesh. Therefore, what is in a name in the context of China calling Arunachal Pradesh by any other?