What Group Stage Matches of the World Cup You Can’t Miss

No matter their nation, race, color, or faith, soccer fans worldwide anticipate the FIFA World Cup starting on November 21 in Qatar. The four-year display of the most popular sport in the world will undoubtedly provide more instances of sporting brilliance, betting opportunities on the best betting sites, the joy of triumph, and the agony of failure. Below are matches you can’t afford to miss:

Netherlands vs. Senegal, Group A – Al Thumama Stadium, November 21

The host nation won’t participate in the competition’s opening match, breaking recent World Cup customs. Senegal and the Netherlands are the proper recipients of this honor. After a recent underwhelming performance on the international scene, the Netherlands has something to show. They have a strong squad capable of performing well in this tournament. This is despite the fact that they were disqualified from the competition in 2018 and exited Euro 2020 after losing 2-0 to the Czech Republic in the Round of 16.

Senegal will make their third appearance in the championship game, with legendary Liverpool winger Sadio Mane spearheading the attack. Both teams are anticipated to advance from Group A. This first game will determine the top rank and, thus, the better draw for Round 16.

Mexico vs. Poland, Group C – Stadium 974, November 22

Group C can assert itself, even though there isn’t a definite Group of Death at Qatar 2022. Argentina is predicted to finish first in the group and Saudi Arabia to finish last, leaving Poland and Mexico to battle it out from the start for a spot in the knockout rounds. This might make for an interesting match.

Of course, Poland has the prolific goal scorer Robert Lewandowski. In contrast, Mexico has had ups and downs in its journey.

Belgium vs. Canada, Group F – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, November 23

The FIFA world-ranked #2 team won’t anticipate a significant challenge from Canada. Still, they are unlikely to underestimate their opponents for fear of getting their asses handed to them.

Belgium will likely have high expectations for the competition because of stars like De Bruyne, Hazard, and Lukaku. Still, Canada did well to win the CONCACAF qualifying group by defeating Mexico and the United States.

In 36 years, Canada is participating in its first World Cup finals. It is doubtful that they will progress past the group stage. This is because Croatia and Morocco are also in Group F, but that doesn’t mean they won’t try to establish themselves.

Brazil vs. Serbia, Group G – Lusail Stadium, November 24

After their successful CONMEBOL qualifying campaign, everyone will want to watch the guardians of the beautiful game and tournament favorites kick off their season. Can Neymar perform at the World Cup? Brazil cannot afford a sluggish start if we still seek potential banana skins. This Serbian squad drew with Portugal to defeat them and advance automatically.

USA vs. England, Group B – Al Bayt Stadium, November 25

This could be the most viewed USMNT performance in history, given how popular soccer is in the US and how strong the MLS is becoming. And not even against England, who has struggled to defeat the USA in their last two World Cup encounters.

In the 1950 World Cup, the US famously defeated England in one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history.

In the weeks leading up to this World Cup group stage match, expect the tabloids to be all over this game. Harry Kane will undoubtedly be trying to start his Golden Boot account. England will once again be daydreaming (and chanting) about football returning home after losing to Croatia in the semi-finals.