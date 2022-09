EMPLOYMENT (02-09-2022)

DR. AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL BANTALAB/RAJPURA JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

* SCIENCE TR – MSC/BSC (PART TIME/FULL TIME)

* NURSERY TR – TRAINED IN NUR, LKG, UKG

* COMPUTER TR- BCA

* OFFICE CLERK – GRADUATE WITH COMPUTER

KNOWLEDGE.

* GENERAL TR – MSC/BSC/MA

INTERVIEW ON 2,3,4 SEP 2022

TIME : 10 AM TO 1 PM

PH.NO.: 7298107471, 8492012304

FEMALE STAFF FOR OFFICE

HAVING FLUENCY IN ENGLISH AND CONVINCING POWER.KNOWING BUSY SOFTWARE(EXPERIENCED).ALSO WHO CAN MAINTAIN THE OFFICE RECORDS & GOOD IN TELE CALLS AT SUBHASH NAGAR(NEAR JALEBI MORH).

SALARY:-8000+

TIMINGS:-10 TO 5 PM

CALL:-9906205984

HIRING NOW

1. OPERATIONS MANAGER – (1)

2. PACKAGING BOYS -(3)

3. STORE MANAGER – 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE – (1)

4. STOCK MANAGER – (1)

LOCATION – CHANNI HIMMAT, SAINIK COLONY. (JAMMU)

SALARY – RS 6000 – RS 20000

INFO.HANDMADECO@GMAIL.COM

OR WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME ON 8899858823

TINY TOTS PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

KUNJWANI TALAB, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. KINDERGARTEN TEACHER : ETT, GRADUATE, B.ED

2. FOR CLASSES 1ST TO 7TH

(A) MATHS TEACHER : B.SC, B.ED

(B) SCIENCE TEACHER : B.SC B.ED/ M.SC

(C) SOCIAL SCIENCE TEACHER : B.A, B.ED/ M.A, B. ED

(I) COME WITH TESTIMONALS FOR INTERVIEW

(II) SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT

PRINCIPAL

REQUIRED

IELTS TRAINER, VISA COUNSELOR

SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR

# 9906381129, 01935-05248

SEND YOUR CV:

JAMMU@SPEARHEADEDUCATION.COM

HIRING NOW

1. SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER – 1

2. CONTENT MANAGER (ENGLISH HONS. OR M.A. ENGLISH) – 2

3. STUDIO MANAGER – 1

4. SALES MANAGER / RECEPTION MANAGER – 2 (GIRLS PREFERRED)

LOCATION – CHANNI HIMMAT, SAINIK COLONY (JAMMU)

SALARY – RS 10000- RS 20000

GRADUATION & GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS ARE A MUST. FRESHERS OR 1-2 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE.

INFO.HANDMADECO@GMAIL.COM

OR WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME ON 8899858823

REQUIRED

OFFICE EXECUTIVE..FEMALE

CANDIDATE SHOULD BE MINIMUM 12 PASS HAVING GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF MS OFFICE. SALARY 7 THOUSAND +

CONTACT:

8803128928

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE.-MALE.

REQUIRED AT DISTRIBUTOR OF

TITAN WATCHES.

(QUAL. GRADUATE.)

(OFFICE TIMING 10AM TO 7 PM)

(CANDIDATE FROM JAMMU)

VISIT WITH RESUME AT OFFICE:-

420 A, NEAR BSNL OFFICE, APSARA ROAD,

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

CONTACT. 6005135905, 9797466324.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

AWAAZ BHARAT KI

NEWS CHANNEL

QUALIFICATION -10TH

BOYS & GIRLS

CONTACT NO.9906835755

OFFICE – BISHNAH

WORK FROM HOME

PART / FULL TIME

LADIES / STUDENTS/ HOUSEWIVES/ PROFESSIONALS

NO INVESTMENT NO TARGET

NO JOINING FEE

CONTACT : 7710551777, 7973256230

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT LTD

URGENT REQUIREMENT OF STORE MANAGER, SALES MAN, TEAM LEADER, DRIVER LMV, HMV, SUPERVISOR, FITTER, DIPLOMA DEGREE MECH FORMULATION SUPERVISOR, TELLE CALLER, OFFICE ADMIN, TEACHER, ACCOUNTANT, COMPUTER OPERATORS, RECEPTIONIST, SALES EXECUTIVE, RELATIONSHIP MANAGER MALE / FEMALE EXP OR BOTH, PACKING BOY, MARKETING EXECUTIVE, SECURTY GUARD, CLERK. CALL 9055055628 ADDRESS GREATER KAILASH FAWARA CHOWK NEAR PETROL PUMP.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

INTERVIEW 2 SEP TO 4 SEPTEMBER

1. SALES MAN, COMPUTER OPERATOR M/F

2. OFFICE ASSISTANT, RECEPTIONIST.

3. TELLY CALLER, COUNSELLOR, INCHARGE.

4. DRIVER FLOOR EXECUTIVE, FIELD BOYS. EXP.

5. MARKETING MANAGER, OFFICE COORDINATOR.

APPOINTMENT CALL 9086193986