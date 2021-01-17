Western disturbance to hit J&K, Ladakh from Jan 22: MeT

JAMMU: A Western Disturbance would hit the two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from January 22, predicted weather officials on Sunday.

A weather official here said that Western Disturbance is most likely to affect J&K and Kargil district of Ladakh starting from the evening of January 22, and it’s effect is likely to last till 25th forenoon.

He elaborated that the disturbance is likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate snowfall/rain in the plains of Jammu during above dates with it’s main impact taking place on Jan 24.

“This system is much weaker than the previous one. So we expect precipitation of lower intensity compared to previous one,” said the weatherman. (AGENCIES)