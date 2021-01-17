Indonesia earthquake death toll reaches 56 : Authorities

Jakarta: The death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Friday has risen to 56, while the number of injured has climbed to 826, said the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) on Sunday.

Maximum number of fatalities took place in Mamuju Regency in Indonesia’s West Sulawesi Province.

BNPB has confirmed that at least nine people have died in the Majene Regency.

Saturday’s update by the BNPB put the death toll at 46, while it put the casuality figure at 637.

West Sulawesi authorities have declared a state of emergency in the region. BNPD chief Doni Monardo has said that the state of emergency could be lifted within one or two weeks depending on the situation.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked West Sulawesi in the early hours of Friday. Initially, nearly 15,000 people were forced to leave their homes. (AGENCIES)