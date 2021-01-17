PM flags-off Chennai-Kevadiya superfast train connecting Statue of Unity

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off a Superfast Weekly Train from Chennai and from various destinations to Kevadiya, providing connectivity to the monumental Statue of Unity.

At a function held via video-conferencing from Delhi, Mr Modi inaugurated the Chennai-Kevadiya Superfast Weekly Special Train from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, in the virtual presence of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, State Ministers, elected members and Southern Railway officials at the Central Station.

With the composition of One- AC 2 Tier, Four- AC 3 Tier coaches, 7-Sleeper Class Coaches, Four-General Second Class Coaches, One- Luggage cum Brake Van and One-Generator cum Power Car, the train will leave Chennai Central at 1112 hrs today and reach Kevadiya at 1452 hrs on Monday.

It would have stoppages at Renigunta, Cudappah, Guntakal, Raichur, Solapur, Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat and Vadodara. In the return direction, the train will leave Kevadiya at 0915 hrs on Wednesdays from January 20 and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station at 1600 hrs on Thursdays until further advice.

In the return direction, it would have additional stoppage at Perambur. In the return direction, the regular run of Chennai Central- Kevadiya Superfast Weekly Special Train will leave here at 2230 hrs on Sundays with effect from January 24 and reach Kevadiya at 0300 hrs on Tuesdays until further advice.

These trains will have a revised composition of one additional AC 3-Tier instead of one Sleeper Class Coach on and from March three from Kevadiya.

Mr Modi also flagged off seven trains connecting different regions of the country such as Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Pratap Nagar, and Chennai to Kevadiya and one from Kevadiya to Pratap Nagar during the function.

These trains will be facilitating seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated several other projects related to the Railways sector in Gujarat during the event, including the the Dabhoi Chandod Gauge Converted Broad Gauge Rail line, Chandod-Kevadiya New Broad Gauge Rail line, Pratap Nagar-Kevadiya Newly Electrified Section, New Station buildings of Dabhoi Junction, Chandod and Kevadiya where the statue of legendary freedom fighter and first Home Minister of Independent India Sardar Vallabhai Patel is located.

These buildings have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities. Kevadiya is country’s first railway station with a Green Building Certification.

The projects will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of River Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region, while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities.

