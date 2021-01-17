Road Safety month from January 18

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will jointly inaugurate the ‘National Road Safety Month’ on Monday.

The ‘National Road Safety Month’ is an initiative to build awareness about road safety so as to reduce road accidents in the country.

Activities planned during the month include launch of a film on Road safety, flagging off of a National Championship Safe Speed Challenge from Wagah border to Kanyakumari, and giving away awards for road safety.

The inaugural function is slated for tomorrow at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan, where Minister of State for RTH, Gen (Retd) VK Singh and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will also participate.

State Governments, PSUs, and Insurance companies will also participate in awareness-creating activities, with seminars, walkathons and poster-making competitions are some other activities that would be organised during the month.

