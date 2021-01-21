West Pakistan refugees protest against J&K Police

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: West Pakistan refugees along with young brigade of the community today held strong protest against the J&K Police Department and sought immediate intervention of Lt Governor and Director General of Police.

A large number of refugees from West Pakistan, now settled in various parts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, led by their leader -Labba Ram Gandhi, assembled near Press Club Jammu during the day and held strong protest demonstration. They were shouting slogans against J&K Police and officers involved in recruitment for Police border battalions.

While speaking on the occasion, Labba Ram Gandhi said that many West Pakistan refugee youth have been selected in the border battalion. Now, their document verification process has been started. It is shocking that State Subject has been abolished in the J&K with the creation of new UT but Police officers were still demanding State Subject certificate from youth, instead of Domicile certificate as issued by the Tehsildars.

They have devised a new method of harassing these youth and rejecting their selections. He said the youth have been producing Domicile certificates but the same are not being accepted by the Police officers/ officials connected with the recruitment on the plea that no such directions have been issued to them from the top or any circular issued for accepting Domicile document.

Gandhi said the DGP. Chief Secretary and the Lt Governor must intervene into the matter and clarify whether State Subject was still valid in J&K or not.

He claimed that even J&K Social Welfare Department officials have been rejecting the forms/ documents for `Ladli Beti Scheme’ and demanding State Subjects. There is total confusion. A Govt circular must be issued with clear instructions to the Government officials in this regard, Gandhi maintained.