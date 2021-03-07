Welfare of staff priority of Police Deptt: IGP Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 7: Welfare of staff is priority of the Police Department.

This was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh while inaugurating a kitchen-cum-dining hall at Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu in presence of SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil, SP Headquarters Jammu Raja Adil Hamid, SP City South Deepak Digra, SHO Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu Inspector Kirti Sharma and police officials.

IGP said that there was a dire need for the kitchen-cum-dining hall in the police station as police officials hardly were able to have their meals on time because of the hectic duty schedule. It will add to health of officers and officials in positive way, he added.

SSP Jammu said that inauguration of the kitchen-cum-dining hall would not only save a lot of time for the officials working in Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu but will also provide a common space to share their everyday duty experiences for better services to people.

SHO Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu Inspector expressed gratitude to IGP Jammu and SSP Jammu for considering the needs and welfare of the police personnel.