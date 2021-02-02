Welfare of J&K people main concern of Modi: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 2: Former State president BJP and Ex Minister along with Corporator Ward 26 Hardeep Singh Mankotia started construction works of graveyard at Gandhi Chowk area of Subash Nagar. They were also accompanied by Mandal president, BJP, Raveesh Mengi, local residents and political activists of the area.

The works will be executed under the supervision of JMC (Jammu Municipal Corporation) at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh and the funds were allotted to the corporator for taking up various developmental works in the Ward. The works include installation of tiles in the graveyard covering a 300 ft area, construction of a wall near the shed and flooring by using Kota stone.

It may be recalled that during the tenure of Former MLA the shed was constructed by the funds through his Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said “Our slogan is ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ which means that no segment is untouched by us and we respect the sentiments of each and every religion in the society’’. He said cremation grounds and graveyards were developed during his tenure as MLA and wherever necessary, the funds are still being provided to develop such places which hold religious importance in the society. He said that all 26 wards in Jammu West Assembly segment have witnessed remarkable development in the last six years. He also stated that for the first time ever in the history of J&K, such massive development is taking place which is all because of PM Modi who always thinks about the welfare of people across the UT.

Hardeep Singh Mankotia said that crores of Rupees were spent in the Ward during the tenure of former MLA which changed the infra scenario. He stated that for cleanliness in the Ward people are also cooperating a lot which means that they support the vision of PM Modi and promoting “Swach Bharat” campaign everywhere. He also stated about upcoming developmental works to be taken up in the ward.

Raveesh Mengi said that no other constituency in J&K witnessed this much development in the last six years except Jammu West.