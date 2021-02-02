Villagers stage protest for road link in Mahore

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Feb 2: A large number of villagers from Shabras village and adjoining hamlets in Mahore Sub Division today held strong protest demonstration at Bagga and blocked Mahore- Budhal and Ghulabgarh road for several hours.

Sources said that scores of locals from Shabras and nearby areas of Saar-Bagga today assembled at Bagga during the day and staged strong protest. They blocked the main road for several hours due to which the movement of vehicles on Mahore- Gulabgarh/Budhal Road was affected for several hours.

Protesters were raising slogans against the J&K Administration, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, PWD and GREF authorities. They said that this area has been deprived of road facilities even in the 21st century. They said that people of these areas are facing various difficulties due to lack of proper road link.

People said that even in this modern age, they carries ration and essential items on their shoulders to deliver it to their native places. The protestors demanded speedy construction of Badder to Sharad road, the work of which was started several years ago but later abandoned.

Protesters said that several patients have lost their lives due to lack of road in the area especially several pregnant women have died due to non availability of transport facility.

Later, officials from Mahore and police reached the spot and pacified the protesters after which they were dispersed peacefully.