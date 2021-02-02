JMC Commissioner inspects developmental works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 2: The Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Avny Lavasa carried out the inspection of ongoing construction for which the permission of stage-II Commercial/residential accorded by Jammu Municipal Corporation for verifying that constructions raised at site is as per approved building plan.

The areas visited include Top Sherkhania, Digiana, Nowabad, Channi Himmat, Industrial Area Gangyal, Nanak Nagar and Bye Pass road. The Commissioner issued instruction to the Enforcement staff to keep a strict vigil on all the ongoing constructions to avoid any violation.

Besides this in order to give boost to the clean and green Jammu, the Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation today conducted tour of Ward No. 50 and 51 to take stock of the areas of Channi Himmat and Channi Rama alongwith Councillors, Neena Gupta and Raj Kumar on spot directions were issued to Sanitation Officer in this regard.

Lavasa further directed to the concerned Executive Engineer for preparing the estimate to upgrade the drain at Surya Chowk, Channi Himmat, Jammu to resolve the issue of residents of the areas being faced by them due to the same. Directions were also issued to upgrade the common Cremation Ground of Ward No. 50 and 51 at the earliest.

The residents of the wards appreciated the efforts of Commissioner, JMC for providing better sanitation and other civic amenities in their respective areas and assured that they shall provide full cooperation to Jammu Municipal Corporation for maintaining sanitation upto to the satisfactory level.

The Commissioner appealed to the general public to come forward and join hands with Jammu Municipal Corporation so that the aim of Swachh Bharat can be achieved and assured the citizens of the city that no stone shall remained unturned in providing better sanitation facilities.

Among others Senior Town Planner, JMC, Anil Raina, Chief Enforcement Officers, Rajesh Gupta and Kamni Kesar, Executive Engineers, Arun Gupta and, Laxman Singh Jamwal and Ashwani Seth, Executive Engineer, UEED and Chief Transport Officer, Harvinder Singh and subordinate staff accompanied the Commissioner during the tour.