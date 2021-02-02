JKMEF stages dharna, highlights demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 2: Jammu Kashmir Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF), Bishnah organized one-day dharna under the presidentship of its president, Ved Paul Saini, to highlight burning problems of Medical employees who are fighting with the COVID -19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Saini highlighted various demands including early conduct of DPC of all the categories pending for last four years. He said that DPC is supposed to be held twice in a year but despite repeated representations and deputations, authorities did not bother to conduct the same.

He asserted that the DPC of employees should be clear at par with the Government Medical College/Drug and Food Organization on the pattern of executive order passed by the administrative department till the SRO-20 is not amended.

Saini said that the front line workers of the Department who lost their life while fighting COVID -19 are deprived from the compensation/insurance announced by the UT Government which has demoralized the spirit of the employees.

The JKMEF leader also highlighted other demands including release of pending salary of the Female Multi Purpose Health Workers which is due for last 5 months, registration of Government pharmacists under New Central Pharmacy Act 1948 and amendment in SRO 20 the file of which is gathering dust in the Civil Secretariat for last 30 years.

While addressing the dharna, Sushil Sudan and Parfulat Singh urged the UT Government to consider the demand of the medical employees at the earliest. Those who attended the dharna were Tarsem Lal (president, JK Pharmacist Association, Block Bishnah), Surjeet Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Girdhari Lal, Ritu Gupta and others.