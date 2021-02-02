Admn demolishes 6 shops, other structures on encroached land

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Feb 2: District administration Samba, while tightening the noose around land encroachers, carried out a second anti encroachment drive within 24 hours and demolished six shops and other concrete structures, here at village Katli, tehsil and district Samba today.

A team of Revenue and police headed by Additional District Magistrate, Jitender Mishra, accompanied by tehsildar, Rampaul demolished six shops, RCC structures and boundary walls of the plot constructed upon “Bandobasti – Rasta” (pathway at village Katli, Panchtilla.

The anti encroachment drive in the district ahs been launched on the directives of District Development Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria.

Meanwhile, district administration Samba has appealed to the public in general to refrain from encroaching Government land, water bodies & common land as any such attempts will not go unnoticed and action as warranted will be taken.

It may be recalled that yesterday district administration Samba has demolished ten shops constructed at the three kanals of encroached land of a temple and also retrieved five canals of land during an anti encroachment drive at Ghagwal in the Samba district.

The shops were constructed at three kanals of land of Narsingh Jee temple and another 15 Kanals of encroached land was also retrieved during the drive.