Advisor Farooq visits Manjakote, Mendhar; meets delegations

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Feb 2: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today conducted an extensive tour of Manjakote and Mendhar blocks of Rajouri and Poonch districts to assess development scenario in the areas besides taking stock of public grievances.

District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan, BDC Chairperson Manjakote, Shamshad Begum, DDC member Manjakote, Shabir Khan, Superintending Engineer Jal Shakti, Programme Officer ICDS, Chief Horticulture Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development besides other district officers were present on the occasion.

A deputation of Sarpanchs led by Former Sarpanch, Qayoom Paryali, raised a number of issues and demands including augmentation of water and power supply, special recruitment drive of border battalion, sanctioning of a Degree College, boarding school, establishment of tehsil level offices in Manjakote, construction of new roads, timely payment of wages to daily wagers, sanctioning of additional community and individual bunkers, ambulance facilities, speedy execution of development works, repair and renovation of panchayat ghars etc.

A deputation of prominent citizens led by Babu Hussain brought forth several demands and issues like sanctioning of Kendriya Vidyalaya, upgradation of Middle School Khatarmal to High School, construction of road from Kakora to BG etc.

A deputation of youth projected several issues including sanctioning of a Munsif Court, creation of post for Sub divisional Magistrate, sanctioning of a nursing college,lack of funds under BADP, lowering of income slab for Pahari category etc.

BDC Chairperson Manjakote apprised the Advisor of a number of issues including sanctioning of an ITI College, blacktopping of local roads,construction of road from Kakora to BG, upgradation of schools, grid station, sanctioning of a trauma centre between Rajouri and Patrara etc.

DDC member Manjakote Constituency raised some issues of the locals like sanctioning of funds under TSP in the block, digging of 4 to 5 borewells to meet the shortage of drinking water supply, restoration of 4G internet to facilitate the youth in their studies,sanctioning of a receiving station between Darilayote to Gambir Muglan, JK Bank Branch at Gambir Muglan, sanctioning of additional Anganwadi Centres, Mini Sports Stadium, paucity of staff in education and health institutions etc and sought immediate redressal of all the genuine grievances of the public to mitigate their sufferings.

The Advisor patiently listened to the demands and issues raised by the public and said that the LG Administration is committed to provide better and adequate drinking water,power,health,education and other facilities to the people of the UT.

Adviser also distributed blankets among girls of Nari Niketan at Mendhar to girl child under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

At Poonch, various deputations of various political parties besides the deputations of BDC Chairpersons, DDC Members and Sarpanches and Panches also met the Advisor and apprised about a number of issues and demands and sought immediate redressal of the same.

The major issues and demands projected by the deputations in public hearing programme included blacktopping of Ram kund Mandir road,road from BG to Baalnoi, Ziarat road, Sakhi Maidan road etc. They also demanded for establishment of a sports stadium at each Panchayat of the block to harness the sports talent in the youth, setting up a PDD workshop for timely repairing the electrical appliances, construction of Gujjar and Bakerwal Hostel, upgradation of some educational institutions including High School Paltan Peer, High School Kasbrari, sanctioning of a ration depot at each Panchayat, completion of work on PHE lift Scheme and Higher Secondary School building at Bata Puria, sanctioning of additional bunkers for the safety of the border residents, sanctioning of Degree College at Balakote etc.

The Advisor gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands raised by the public on the occasion and passed necessary directions to the concerned authorities for the redressal of the same in a time bound manner.

District Development Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramesh Angral, Sub Divisional Magistrate Mendhar, Sahil Jandyal, Assistant Commissioner Development, Rajesh Lakhan, CEO Tourism Development Authority, Mohammad Tanveer besides other district and sectoral officers were also present on the occasion.